SYDNEY Jan 31 World no. 4 iron ore miner
Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday reported a slight
drop in second-quarter shipments but remained on track for a
bumper year as demand and prices continue to outstrip
forecasters' expectations of a slowdown.
The Australian miner shipped 42.2 million tonnes of ore in
the quarter to Dec. 31, down by 4 percent from the 43.8 million
shipped in previous quarter.
Cash production costs dropped by 7 percent to $12.54 per
tonne against the previous quarter and 21 percent over the prior
12 months, the company said.
Fortescue maintained its full-year guidance of 165 million
to 170 million tonnes shipped.
