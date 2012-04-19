* Fortescue says sees iron ore stuck in current price range

* Says March quarter output drops 16 pct due to bad weather

* Fortescue sales commitments exceed 100 million tonnes of iron ore (Adds more details, quotes, Fortescue share price)

SYDNEY, April 19 Australia's Fortescue Metals said on Thursday it expected iron ore prices to remain in the $140.50-$149.50 a tonne range for the next year or two as demand from China, the top consumer of the steelmaking raw material, stays strong.

"We don't see any major change to the iron ore price range for the next year or two," Nev Power, chief executive of Fortescue, Australia's third biggest iron ore producer, told reporters.

Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI has traded within this range since late February. Most Australian mining companies have production costs of between $25 and $50 a tonne.

Fortescue, which has been producing ore since 2008, sells 95 percent of its output to Chinese steel mills, the world's biggest buyers of iron ore, and plans to nearly treble production by mid-2013.

Power said Fortescue had commitments to sell around 100 million tonnes of iron ore, and that amount is expected to rise as the company nears its 155 million-tonnes-per-year operating rate next year.

Fortescue earlier on Thursday said cyclones and heavy rains cut its iron ore shipments 16 percent in the March quarter to 12.05 million tonnes versus the previous quarter.

Larger producers BHP Billiton, Vale and Rio Tinto this week also posted sharp drops in output, which has helped support iron ore prices at relatively high levels despite signs of a softening market.

"The market has enormous capacity to absorb any quarterly fluctuations," Power said. "The volume (losses) are being made up by domestic Chinese production, which last quarter was at an all-time record."

Concerns have been mounting that moderating economic expansion in China could curb the appetite for iron ore. But Fortescue said it sees the current growth rate of 6 percent in iron ore imports stabilising based on a steel production rate of around 750 million tonnes a year.

Billionaire Andrew Forrest, who founded Fortescue in 2003, is the largest shareholder, owning nearly 32 percent of the company. Hunan Valin, a Chinese state-owned steelmaker is second-ranked, with 14.7 percent.

Fortescue shares were up 1.35 percent to A$6.01 at 0305 GMT, outpacing gains in the wider market.. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Miral Fahmy)