SYDNEY, April 19 Australia's Fortescue Metals
said on Thursday it expected iron ore prices to remain
in the $140.50-$149.50 a tonne range for the next year or two as
demand from China, the top consumer of the steelmaking raw
material, stays strong.
"We don't see any major change to the iron ore price range
for the next year or two," Nev Power, chief executive of
Fortescue, Australia's third biggest iron ore producer, told
reporters.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI has traded within this range since
late February. Most Australian mining companies have production
costs of between $25 and $50 a tonne.
Fortescue, which has been producing ore since 2008, sells 95
percent of its output to Chinese steel mills, the world's
biggest buyers of iron ore, and plans to nearly treble
production by mid-2013.
Power said Fortescue had commitments to sell around 100
million tonnes of iron ore, and that amount is expected to rise
as the company nears its 155 million-tonnes-per-year operating
rate next year.
Fortescue earlier on Thursday said cyclones and heavy rains
cut its iron ore shipments 16 percent in the March quarter to
12.05 million tonnes versus the previous quarter.
Larger producers BHP Billiton, Vale and
Rio Tinto this week also posted sharp drops in output,
which has helped support iron ore prices at relatively high
levels despite signs of a softening market.
"The market has enormous capacity to absorb any quarterly
fluctuations," Power said. "The volume (losses) are being made
up by domestic Chinese production, which last quarter was at an
all-time record."
Concerns have been mounting that moderating economic
expansion in China could curb the appetite for iron ore. But
Fortescue said it sees the current growth rate of 6 percent in
iron ore imports stabilising based on a steel production rate of
around 750 million tonnes a year.
Billionaire Andrew Forrest, who founded Fortescue in 2003,
is the largest shareholder, owning nearly 32 percent of the
company. Hunan Valin, a Chinese state-owned
steelmaker is second-ranked, with 14.7 percent.
Fortescue shares were up 1.35 percent to A$6.01 at 0305
GMT, outpacing gains in the wider market..
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Miral Fahmy)