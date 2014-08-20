SYDNEY Aug 20 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group said on Wednesday it has made further headway in
paying down some $12 billion in debt it amassed building the
world's fourth-biggest iron ore mining company over the past
decade.
Fortescue said it plans to redeem $500 million of senior
unsecured notes in October. It did not give a figure for net
debt, but said earlier this month that net debt stood then at
$7.2 billion after it repayed $3.1 billion in fiscal
2014.
The company said it intends to repay an additional $500
million to $1 billion during fiscal 2015, subject to iron ore
prices and other market factors.
Australia's No. 3 iron ore miner, Fortescue is one of a
small number of mega miners flooding the sea-traded market with
cheaply produced iron ore in a bid to knock out competitors.
The miner is maintaining production above its target rates
as it vies to capture more of China's 1 billion-tonne-per-year
market for the steel-making ingredient.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)