SYDNEY Feb 17 Fortescue Metals Group,
Australia's third biggest iron ore miner, posted a 81 percent
dive in first-half profits after a halving in the price of the
steel making ingredient hammered margins and outweighed record
production.
Fortescue, which trails Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
in Australia, posted a net profit of $331 million,
compared with $1.72 billion a year ago. It cut its dividend to 3
cents per share from 10 cents a year earlier.
Despite a mounting supply glut in Fortescue's main market of
China, the company will maintain a maximum production target of
155-160 million tonnes in fiscal 2015, saying it can mine its
ore for $28-29 per tonne, providing sufficient margins.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI stood at $63.30 a tonne, down 11 percent so far
this year after nearly halving last year.
