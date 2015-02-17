* Fortescue half-yr profit dives by 81 percent
* Iron ore miner says will maintain maximum output despite
glut
* Looks for second-half relief in low oil price, weaker
currency
(Adds comment, details, share price)
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group said it will keep its iron ore production rates
at maximum levels despite a mounting supply glut, and is
counting on lower fuel prices and a weaker Australian dollar to
help cut costs.
Australia's third-biggest iron ore miner reported an 81
percent plunge in first-half profit, broadly in line with
expectations, after a halving in the price of iron ore hammered
margins and outweighed record production.
Despite an iron ore glut in Fortescue's main market of
China, it plans to keep production at 155-160 million tonnes in
fiscal 2015, saying it can mine its ore for an average $28-$29
per tonne in fiscal 2015, providing sufficient margins.
Fortescue said it expects to benefit from a steep fall in
the oil price and the impact of a weaker Australian dollar,
which boosts its returns from selling U.S. dollar priced iron
ore.
"The full impact of these falls will be realised in the
second half of the financial year, assuming consistent pricing,"
it said in a statement.
A Reuters poll points to further suffering among iron ore
miners, with an average price of only $68 a tonne this year,
down from $97 in 2014. The analysts polled forecast a further
slip to $65 in 2016.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI stood at $65.10 a tonne on Monday, edging further
away from recent lows just above $61 a tonne.
Fortescue, which trails Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
in Australia, posted a net profit of $331 million, down
from $1.72 billion a year ago. It cut its dividend to 3 cents
per share from 10 cents a year earlier.
First-half revenue fell 17 percent to $4.86 billion from the
same period a year ago, underscoring the decline in ore prices.
The company's debt stood at $9.7 billion, accumulated as it
undertook massive expansion work during a period of strong iron
ore prices. It is now attempting to reduce its debt in order to
reach a gearing level of 40 percent.
Fortescue's stock, which has risen in recent weeks but is
still less than half its value a year ago, rose 1.5 percent in
early trading to A$2.72 against modest losses in the broader
market.
(Reporting by James Regan and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard
Pullin)