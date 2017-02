SYDNEY Aug 12 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Friday the Australian Federal court has dismissed the Yindjibarndi # 1 native title claim group's appeal against the granting of mining leases to it at Solomon hub mining operation.

The company in a statement said it now looked forward to completing construction at Solomon Hub in Western Australia.

