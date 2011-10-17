SYDNEY Oct 17 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group said it increased total iron ore shipments in the
September quarter to 12.36 million tonnes, versus 10.26 million
tonnes in the same period a year ago.
Fortescue, Australia's no. 3 iron ore miner after Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton , also said it
expects to maintain an annualised production run rate of 55
million tonnes and produce between 13.5 million and 14 million
tonnes in the current quarter.
Fortescue sells most of its ore to steel mills in China and
has been attempting to branch out to other countries in Asia and
in Europe as it expands its mines in Australia.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)