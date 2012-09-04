U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
MELBOURNE, Sept 5 Fortescue Metals Group has agreed to sell a power station for $300 million, it said on Wednesday, a day after it put the brakes on tripling its iron ore capacity and slashed jobs to shore up its debt-ladened balance sheet.
Australia's no.3 iron ore miner said TransAlta Corp, Canada's largest publicly traded power generator, would buy the 125 megawatt dual-fuel power station and sell all of the power to Fortescue over the life of its Solomon mine.
Fortescue announced on Tuesday it was slashing $1.6 billion in capital spending this year, delaying construction on 40 million tonnes a year of iron ore capacity, and cutting more than 1,000 jobs to help save $300 million.
A sharper and longer than expected plunge in iron ore prices forced the company to take the steps as it is saddled with $11.3 billion in long term debt, with gearing of 62 percent, more than double the gearing of bigger rivals BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto .
The power station sale is expected to close by the end of September.
U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.