DOHA Dec 8 Production from Britain's Buzzard field in the North Sea has been at over 200,000 barrels on average since the beginning of October, Canada's Nexen told Reuters on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of October it's been producing over 200,000 barrels a day ... probably for about 60 of the last 70 days," the company's chief executive officer Marvin Romanow told Reuters in an interview at the sidelines of Doha's World Petroleum Congress.

Nexen operates Buzzard, the biggest of the fields feeding into BP Plc's Forties pipeline. The Forties stream usually sets the value of dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil and is part of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.

Over the past six months, reduced output from Buzzard has caused major delays to Forties loading programmes.

A cargo of North Sea Forties crude loading in Dec. 30-Jan.1 has been dropped from this month's schedule, traders said on Thursday, citing disrupted output from the field between Sunday and Tuesday this week.

A Nexen spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment.

North Sea crude traders are awaiting the initial Forties January crude loading schedules, expected to emerge on Friday, to gauge supply volumes into the new year. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daniel Fineren in Doha, additional reporting and writing by Zaida Espana in London)