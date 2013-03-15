LONDON, March 15 The North Sea's Forties Pipeline Sytem (FPS) is expected to shut for five days from August 1, rather than a full two weeks as orginally planned, BP said.

In an update to the FPS maintenance table on its website, BP said it was planning a potential full system shutdown for Cruden Bay integrity pipework repairs for five days, although added that this was still be confirmed.

Cruden Bay, on the Scottish coast, is where Forties crude oil comes ashore. A pipeline system shutdown normally requires a shutdown of the oilfields that feed into it, including Britain's largest, Buzzard.