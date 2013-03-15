LONDON, March 15 The North Sea's Forties Pipeline System (FPS) is expected to shut for five days from Aug. 1, rather than a full two weeks as originally planned, BP said.

In an update to the FPS maintenance table on its website, BP said it was planning a potential full system shutdown for Cruden Bay integrity pipework repairs for five days, although added that this was still to be confirmed.

Cruden Bay, on the Scottish coast, is where Forties crude oil comes ashore. A pipeline system shutdown normally requires a shutdown of the oilfields that feed into it, including Britain's largest, Buzzard.

The website also said a likely two-week full system shutdown was now planned from Aug. 1, 2014 for the installation of sub-sea isolation valves in the Brae and Forties main oil lines at Forties Charlie.

Some traders said it looked as if the two-week maintenance originally planned for August this year had been deferred for a year, but others disagreed, saying this was different maintenance. A spokesperson for the Forties Pipeline System could not be reached for comment.

Plans to conduct an annual emergency shutdown valve test on the Forties Charlie platform on Aug. 10 this year and a Unity shutdown for three to four days from Aug. 1 have not been changed, according to the website.

The BP Unity pumping station is an unmanned facility in the Forties field. It allows connections from the Bruce, Scott, Nelson, Britannia and Graben Area fields to tie into the Forties pipeline to Cruden Bay.