Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q3 adj EPS $0.13 vs est $0.09
* Q3 rev $116.4 mln vs est $103.2 mln
* Shares up 13 pct after market
Oct 24 Fortinet Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales of its network security products rose by nearly half, sending its shares up 13 percent in trading after the bell.
Third-quarter net income rose to $17.9 million, or 11 cents a share, from $14 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the maker Of firewalls, antivirus software and tools to speed up data across wide-area networks earned 13 cents a share, ahead of Wall Street's average expectations of 9 cents.
Revenue jumped 37 percent to $116.4 million as billings rose by a fourth in the period. The company defines billings as revenue recognized during the period plus the change in deferred revenue.
Shares of Fortinet, which competes with Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and the security divisions of Cisco and Juniper Networks Inc , rose to $21.54 in trading after the bell.
The stock, which has fallen 31 percent since the company reported second-quarter results in July, closed at $19.12 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.