* Q3 adj EPS $0.13 vs est $0.09

* Q3 rev $116.4 mln vs est $103.2 mln

* Shares up 13 pct after market

Oct 24 Fortinet Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales of its network security products rose by nearly half, sending its shares up 13 percent in trading after the bell.

Third-quarter net income rose to $17.9 million, or 11 cents a share, from $14 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the maker Of firewalls, antivirus software and tools to speed up data across wide-area networks earned 13 cents a share, ahead of Wall Street's average expectations of 9 cents.

Revenue jumped 37 percent to $116.4 million as billings rose by a fourth in the period. The company defines billings as revenue recognized during the period plus the change in deferred revenue.

Shares of Fortinet, which competes with Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and the security divisions of Cisco and Juniper Networks Inc , rose to $21.54 in trading after the bell.

The stock, which has fallen 31 percent since the company reported second-quarter results in July, closed at $19.12 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)