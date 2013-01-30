Jan 30 Network security products maker Fortinet Inc posted a 30 percent jump in profit on higher product and services revenue.

Net income rose to $21.5 million, or 40 cents per share in the fourth quarter, from $16.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 17 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 25 percent to $151.2 million.

Shares of the company were up 15 percent in extended trading, after closing at $19.35 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.