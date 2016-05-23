May 23 Fortis Inc :

* Says it will issue 349,651 shares of common stock through private placement, with par value of 500 won per share, for debt-equity swap

* Sets issue price at 5,720 won per share, to raise proceeds of 2 billion won for operations

* Listing date of June 9 for the new shares

