NEW DELHI Nov 1 Indian hospital chain Fortis
Healthcare (India) Ltd said on Tuesday it will buy
Singapore-based sister firm Fortis Healthcare International for
$665 million.
The board of Fortis Healthcare had approved the buyout in
September but had left the terms of the all cash-deal to be set
by an independent valuer as the deal involved group firms.
Fortis Healthcare International is owned by the billionaire
Singh brothers, Malvinder and Shivinder, who also control
Mumbai-listed Fortis Healthcare.
The sister firm buyout, aimed at consolidating all the
group's health businesses under one company, had surprised the
markets and prompted analysts to say the deal may stress Fortis
Healthcare's profits and balance sheet.
