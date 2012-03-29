March 29 Hospitals chain Fortis Healthcare India
Ltd is in talks with private equity firms Carlyle
Group and TPG Capital India to sell a 15-20 percent
holding, the Mint reported on Thursday, citing sources close to
the development.
The company aims to raise around $250 million through a
combination of equity and convertible debt instruments from the
PE firms, the newspaper said, adding a deal could happen over
the next two weeks.
A spokeswoman for Fortis told Reuters the report was
"baseless", while a Carlyle spokesman said he had no comment.
Officials at TPG Capital could not be immediately reached.
The founders of the Fortis Healthcare, billionaire Singh
brothers Malvinder and Shivinder, also plans to sell 6.5 percent
of their stake through a stock auction, the newspaper said.
The hospitals chain is planning to add 600 beds to its
capacity of 4,100 beds, its Chief Executive Aditya Vij told
Reuters in February.
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre, Kaustubh Kulkarni and Indulal P.M.
in Mumbai; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)