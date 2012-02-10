Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
MUMBAI Feb 10 Hospitals chain Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd plans to add 600 beds over the next six months in the country, its chief executive for Indian business, Aditya Vij said.
The company presently operates 4,100 beds across its hospitals, Vij told a conference call on Friday.
The healthcare chain's December quarter net profit fell 15.2 percent to 292.6 million rupees ($5.91 million), it said earlier on Friday.
($1 = 49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: