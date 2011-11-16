NEW DELHI Nov 16 India's hospital chain
Fortis Healthcare (India), majority-owned by billionire Singh
brothers, will use a mix of fresh debt and free cash to fund the
acquisition of its Singapore-based group firm, a company's
presentation showed on Wednesday.
Fortis India will raise a fresh loan of $175 million and use
$100 million of cash, available from the earlier issue of
foreign currency convertible bonds, to purchase Fortis
Healthcare International, owned fully by Malvinder and Shivinder
Singh.
Fortis India will also assume the liability of $390 million
of Fortis International's debt as part of the $665 million-deal.
In September, Fortis had said it would acquire
Fortis Healthcare International to bring under one roof all the
group's healthcare businesses.
Fortis India plans to raise $175 million by the end of
December to fund the deal its chief executive had said on
Monday.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)