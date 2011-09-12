SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Fortis Healthcare , India's group controlled by billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, said it has appointed former president of APL, the container shipping arm of Neptune Orient Lines , as its chief operating officer.

Fortis said in his new role, Eng will be responsible for the development of the business outside India, which includes operations, marketing, post merger integration and supply chain management.

The appointment came as Fortis Group plans to list 2 of its health care entities worth $1.5 billion in Singapore. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)