BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Fortis Healthcare , India's group controlled by billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, said it has appointed former president of APL, the container shipping arm of Neptune Orient Lines , as its chief operating officer.
Fortis said in his new role, Eng will be responsible for the development of the business outside India, which includes operations, marketing, post merger integration and supply chain management.
The appointment came as Fortis Group plans to list 2 of its health care entities worth $1.5 billion in Singapore. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)
LA PAZ, Feb 10 Bolivia's government on Friday said a Danish tourist had tested positive for yellow fever, its first case in a decade, after he visited a jungle area in the far west of the landlocked Andean country.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.