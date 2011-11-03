(Follows alerts)

Nov 3 Canadian utility Fortis Inc's posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by the termination fee it received in relation to its failed merger with Central Vermont Public Service Inc.

Third-quarter net income rose to C$58 million, or 31 Canadian cents a share, from C$45 million, or 26 Canadian cents a share, last year.

Fortis, the largest investor-owned distribution utility in Canada posted a slight rise in revenue at C$721 million.

In July, Gaz Metro struck a deal to buy Central Vermont Public Service Inc for $472 million after rival bidder Fortis Inc bowed out.

Shares of the company closed at C$33.80 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.