Feb 9 Canadian utility Fortis Inc
posted a small rise in quarterly net income, helped by higher
gas sales and growth in customers for its FortisAlberta unit.
Fourth-quarter net income attributable to common
shareholders rose to C$86 million, or 45 Canadian cents per
share, from C$85 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share.
Fortis, the largest investor-owned distribution utility in
Canada, posted a slight rise in revenue at C$1.04 billion.
Shares of the company closed at C$34.08 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)