* CFO says U.S. assets could hit Canadian levels in 10 yrs
* Says has already looked at U.S. deals as large as $6 bln
* Says would need partner for deals larger than $5 bln
By Michael Erman
Orlando, Florida, Nov 7 Canadian power utility
Fortis Inc (FTS.TO) is looking to expand in the United States
and could have as many U.S. assets as Canadian within 10 years,
a top Fortis executive said on Monday.
Chief Financial Officer Barry Perry said in an interview
that the company's preference is to acquire regulated
transmission and distribution utilities, but it would also
consider buying utilities with generation assets as long as
they are regulated.
"Our focus really is solely on the U.S. market at this
point," Perry said on the sidelines of the Edison Electric
Institute financial conference.
Fortis, the largest investor-owned distribution utility in
Canada, has already been considering transactions as large as
$5 billion to $6 billion in the United States, he said.
"Generally, on our own, we would look at stuff in the $1 to
$5 billion enterprise value range. We have considered a larger
transaction at least once above that level, but we would
typically involve a partner in that kind of approach," Perry
said.
The utility has relationships with Canadian pension funds
that are looking to expand their investments in infrastructure,
Perry said. These funds could supply Fortis with plenty of
extra firepower should it find an expensive, but attractive
target.
"The Canadian pension fund community is very anxious to
deploy capital in infrastructure and we have participated in
one process where we did have a large fund in Canada that was
helping us execute the transaction," he said.
"Our preference is to do deals ourselves, rather than have
a partner. But once you get above a certain size, clearly from
a risk perspective we need to mitigate that, so that's why we
consider it."
Fortis came close in May to acquiring Central Vermont
Public Service Corp CV.N for some $470 million, but that bid
for a foothold in the U.S. utility market, was trumped two
months later by a rival offer from Quebec-based Gaz Metro.
Perry said Fortis was on the lookout for much larger U.S.
deals these days because there were few opportunities remaining
in Canada that are not owned by governments or municipalities.
"The logical next step for Fortis was to consider buying a
regulated U.S. utility," said Perry.
"For us, it's not unrealistic to expect that over the next
five- to 10-year period we could have as many assets in the
U.S. as we have in Canada."
(Reporting by Michael Erman in Orlando; editing by Peter
Galloway)