SINGAPORE Aug 10 Fortis Healthcare
International, the Singapore-based holding company of India's
billionaire Singh brothers, said on Wednesday it will buy a 65
percent stake in Vietnam's Hoan My Medical Corp for $64 million.
Hoan My is one of Vietnam's largest private healthcare
groups with 700 beds across five hospitals. It will open a new
200-bed tertiary care hospital in Ho Chi Minh City by November
2011.
Fortis Healthcare International has been on an acquisition
spree since it was set up about a year ago, and now owns clinics
and hospitals in several Asian countries including Australia,
Hong Kong and Singapore.
The Singapore-based firm is held directly by brothers
Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, who are the
main shareholders of India-listed Fortis Healthcare .
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)