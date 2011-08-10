SINGAPORE Aug 10 Fortis Healthcare International, the Singapore-based holding company of India's billionaire Singh brothers, said on Wednesday it will buy a 65 percent stake in Vietnam's Hoan My Medical Corp for $64 million.

Hoan My is one of Vietnam's largest private healthcare groups with 700 beds across five hospitals. It will open a new 200-bed tertiary care hospital in Ho Chi Minh City by November 2011.

Fortis Healthcare International has been on an acquisition spree since it was set up about a year ago, and now owns clinics and hospitals in several Asian countries including Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The Singapore-based firm is held directly by brothers Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, who are the main shareholders of India-listed Fortis Healthcare . (Reporting by Kevin Lim)