May 3 Fortress Investment Group's profit
fell in the first quarter as incentive and management fees
declined on weak performance in the firm's hedge, credit and
private equity funds.
New York-based Fortress, one of a small group of publicly
traded investment managers, said on Thursday that pretax
distributable earnings fell about 45 percent to $57 million, or
11 cents per share, from $103 million, or 20 cents per share, a
year earlier.
The firm announced a first-quarter dividend of 5 cents per
share.
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel in New York; Editing by Lisa VOn
Ahn)