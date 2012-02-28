(Corrects to show pretax quarterly distributable earnings were $50 mln, not $242 mln)

By Katya Wachtel

NEW YORK Feb 28 Fortress Investment Group's quarterly profit shrank as its hedge funds struggled with performance in last year's volatile market.

Fortress said its pretax distributable earnings fell to $50 million in the fourth quarter from $125 million in the same quarter a year ago. For the full year, pretax distributable earnings fell to $242 million, down 35 percent from $372 million in 2010.

The hedge fund firm's assets under management totaled $43.7 billion as of December 31, up slightly from the previous quarter's total of $43.6 billion, but down 2 percent from the $44.6 billion in assets it oversaw this time last year. (Reporting By Katya Wachtel; Editing by Derek Caney)