* Pretax earnings drop 45 percent

* Hedge fund performance weighed on earnings

* Assets under management fall slightly

* Earnings beat analyst estimates (Adds quote from CEO and analyst, details on fund performance, trading, background)

NEW YORK, Nov 3 Asset manager Fortress Investment Group's (FIG.N) quarterly earnings dropped 45 percent as volatile market conditions took a bite out of its hedge fund returns, but handily beat analysts' estimates.

The New York-based group said on Thursday that its funds lost money or were flat in the third quarter, when fears about growth and Europe's debt crisis left stock markets reeling. Lower returns led to a decrease in incentive fee income.

Fortress's pretax distributable earnings shrunk to $43 million or 8 cents per share, from $78 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Fortress, one of the first alternative investment management firms to go public, says pretax distributable income is the best way to measure its performance because it excludes large quarterly compensation costs stemming from the equity interest of principals who took the company public in 2007.

"It was a pretty brutal environment from basically every single perspective," Chief Executive Daniel Mudd said on a conference call with analysts.

Despite the sharp drop, earnings still beat analysts' forecasts of 6 cents per share. This helped push the stock price up.

Even as Fortress and others faced difficult markets, executives were able to cut costs and attract new money, something investors applauded by sending the share price up 3.6 percent, one of the biggest gains among asset managers, to $3.47 in morning trading. The stock is down 41 percent for the year, however.

Expenses fell to $94 million, down 22 percent from $120 million in the third quarter of 2010.

Assets under management stood at $43.6 billion on Sept. 30, down modestly from $43.8 billion on June 30 but up dramatically from $11.6 billion a year before.

The outlook for raising more money also appears good, as investors continue to favor large, established hedge funds over their smaller rivals.

"The results were generally better than expected," said Daniel Fannon, an analyst at Jefferies. "They see broad and diverse opportunities to raise capital. They're pretty bullish on capital-raising across strategies."

During the third quarter, though, when many managers stumbled, Fortress' macro and commodity funds hobbled through one of the worst quarters in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry's history with the Macro Fund Ltd sliding 3.9 percent. It is down 9.4 percent after fees through Oct. 31. The Fortress Commodities Fund is off 6.6 percent for the year.

Jefferies' Fannon said despite some losses and outflows, the company presides over a fairly stable pool of capital.

The stock price gain will give executives something to cheer, given that shares nosedived more than 11 percent on Monday due to perceived fears of exposure to MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK. Fortress said the company had no exposure to Jon Corzine's failed brokerage. (Reporting by Katya Wachtel; editing by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Derek Caney and Gerald E. McCormick)