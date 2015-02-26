BOSTON Feb 26 Fortress Investment Group LLC's
stock price climbed 2.5 percent on Thursday after the
investment manager announced stronger quarterly earnings that
beat Wall Street analysts' expectations after one of its biggest
hedge funds gained late in the year.
Fortress said fourth-quarter distributable earnings rose 1.7
percent to $123 million, compared with a year earlier. Earnings
per share climbed to 24 cents, beating analysts' 17 cents per
share forecasts, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
Assets under management reached a record $67.5 billion,
rising 2.3 percent from the previous quarter and boosted in part
by $12 billion in new capital raised for the firm's alternative
funds, Fortress said. The company, one of only a handful of
publicly traded private equity and hedge fund groups, listed its
stock in 2007.
Fortress' Macro Fund, which makes big bets on interest rate
and currency movements, gained 3.4 percent during the fourth
quarter. The fund has lost 5.8 percent since Jan. 1, 2015, the
company said in a statement.
The company declared a cash dividend of 38 cents per
dividend paying share for the fourth quarter, which will be paid
on March 17 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2015.
