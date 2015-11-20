TOKYO Nov 20 U.S. alternate asset manager
Fortress Investment Group, which has pumped in about
$180 million from a new fund into Japan hotel assets, is
considering further investments in the sector due to its
long-term growth potential, despite a run-up in prices.
Fortress has completed fund-raising for a $1.1 billion
Japan-dedicated fund in October. Of this, roughly about $180
million has been invested in hotels, said Thomas Pully, chief
investment officer at Fortress Investment Group (Japan) GK.
Fortress sees more opportunities in hotel investments in the
future, given there is a push by the government to boost
tourism, Pully told a media briefing.
Helped by a weak yen and easier visa rules, Japan has
attracted a record 16 million foreign visitors so far this year,
already beating the previous full-year record of 13.4 million
visitors set last year, according to the Japan National Tourism
Organization.
Growing demand for hotel rooms has pushed hotel prices
higher, intensifying competition. However, Pully said Fortress
still sees opportunities in Japan's hotel sectors.
"We still think there is a large stock of hotels in the
market place that are in need of both renovation and capital
improvements as well as professional management," Pully said.
Fortress is one of the most successful property investors in
Japan, snapping up troubled hotels in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis when most investors shunned the sector.
Hotels it owns include Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel near
the Tokyo Disney Resort as well as Rihga Royal Hotel in Kyoto.
Fortress also owns limited service hotels nationwide as well as
hotel management companies.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)