Aug 2 Fortress Investment Group's profit
rose in the second quarter as its hedge funds and private equity
portfolios recorded strong performances.
New York-based Fortress, one of a handful of publicly traded
alternative asset managers, said on Thursday that pretax
distributable earnings had increased by about 8.7 percent to $50
million, or 9 cents per share, from $46 million, or 9 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The firm announced a second-quarter dividend of 5 cents per
share.
Fortress said pretax distributable income is the best way to
measure its performance because it excludes large quarterly
compensation costs stemming from the equity interest of
principals who took the company public in 2007.
