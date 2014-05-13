UPDATE 1-Capital Bank Financial explores sale - Bloomberg
March 15 Capital Bank Financial Corp is working with advisers to consider selling itself after receiving an unsolicited approach, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
May 13 Fortress Investment Group LLC is considering making a $4.7 billion bid for Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, a Manhattan apartment complex, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The New York-based private-equity firm is seeking financing for the bid and a deal would involve bringing in equity partners to contribute cash, the person said. (r.reuters.com/nun39v)
CWCapital Asset Management LLC, a special servicer representing bondholders, took control of the complex in 2010 after its owners missed a debt payment.
MetLife sold the complex in 2007 for a record $5.4 billion to a group led by Tishman Speyer Properties LP and a real estate unit of BlackRock Inc.
Barclays Plc estimated in a May 2 report that the property could fetch $4 billion to $4.3 billion in a sale, which would result in zero losses to bondholders, the Bloomberg report said.
Fortress and CWCapital could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 15 Capital Bank Financial Corp is working with advisers to consider selling itself after receiving an unsolicited approach, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
* Capital Bank Financial considers a sale after approach - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2msqwC5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
March 15 Capital Bank Financial Corp is exploring a sale after receiving an unsolicited approach, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://bloom.bg/2msqwC5)