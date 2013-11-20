BRIEF-Talend SA files for secondary offering of up to $75 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $75.0 million - sec filing
Nov 20 Fortress Paper Ltd : * CIBC cuts to sector underperform from sector outperformer For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
* Files for secondary offering of up to $75.0 million - sec filing
BERLIN, March 7 Germany's defence ministry on Tuesday told lawmakers it would not complete a contract with European weapons maker MBDA for a multi-billion euro missile defence system during the current legislative period as planned, ministry sources said.
* Jetblue airways corp - entered into an agreement to implement an accelerated share repurchase program - sec filing