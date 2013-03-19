HELSINKI, March 19 Utility Fortum's
chief executive said its electricity distribution business was
attracting interest from potential buyers, and shrugged off
concerns that a foreign buyer could put the country's grid
operations at risk.
The state-controlled Fortum has been assessing strategic
options, and sources said last week it hired Citigroup and
Danske Bank to explore a 5 billion euros sale of its
electricity distribution business.
"It is clearly seen that this is drawing interest, which is
not a surprise," chief executive Tapio Kuula told Reuters on
Tuesday, adding that Finnish politicians' concerns over a
foreign buyer were not warranted.
"As a Finn, I wouldn't be worried as this business is
subject to licence and it is regulated, so the owner must
fulfill the criteria in any case," he said.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)