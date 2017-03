LONDON/STOCKHOLM, March 12 Finnish state-controlled utility Fortum has mandated Citigroup and Danske Bank to explore the sale of its energy distribution assets worth about 5 billion euros ($6.51 billion), four people familiar with the situation said.

"The government has yet to decide, but a sale is the most likely outcome," said one of the people who asked not to be named.

Fortum, Citi, Danske and the Finnish government declined to comment.