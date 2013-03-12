* State-controlled firm hires Citi, Danske Bank - sources
* Government has not decided to sell, but likely to - source
* Deal would be biggest in Nordic region for five years
* Private equity, infrastructure firms seen likely bidders
By Sophie Sassard and Jussi Rosendahl
LONDON/HELSINKI, March 12 State-controlled
Finnish utility Fortum has hired banks to explore the
sale of its power grids for an estimated 5 billion euros ($6.5
billion) in what would be the biggest Nordic deal for five
years, four people familiar with the matter said.
Fortum has mandated Citigroup and Danske Bank
to explore a sale that would follow the trend of
large energy firms selling regulated networks in order to cut
debt and focus on power generation, the people said.
"The government has yet to decide, but a sale is the most
likely outcome," added one of the sources, who declined to be
named because he was not authorised to talk to the media.
Fortum said earlier this year it was assessing strategic
options including the divestment of its electricity distribution
business and would make a decision in 2013. Alternatives would
be to sell Fortum's Finnish and Swedish power grids separately
or spin them off to domestic shareholders, the people said.
Fortum, Citi, Danske and the Finnish government declined to
comment.
The power distribution business could fetch about 5 billion
euros, based on a multiple of 10-12 times its earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 466
million euros for the year ended September 2012, the people
said. That would be broadly in line with similar assets.
Possible bidders could include private equity firm EQT
, as well as 3i Infrastructure and Goldman Sachs
Infrastructure who co-own the Finnish distribution network of
Swedish rival Vattenfall, they added.
Finnish government officials have said previously they would
prefer not to sell Fortum's domestic power grid - the country's
largest - to a foreign buyer and that Finnish investors would be
interested in a deal.
Finnish Pension Fund Ilmarinen also took part in the
consortium that bought Vattenfall's Finnish distribution network
in 2011.
"The list of bidders is likely to be long", said one banker.
However, strong competition could drive up the price and
ultimately deter some from participating, others added.
"It is interesting to see on what conditions the financing
will be arranged in this market," said Markku Jarvinen, equity
analyst at Evli brokerage. "This is a business of stable
returns, so more debt would improve the return on equity."
The Goldman Sachs and 3i consortium financed the deal for
Vattenfall's Finnish distribution network with around 70-75
percent of debt.
The sale of Fortum's electricity distribution networks would
be the largest transaction in the Nordic region since Pernod's
5.6 billion-euro acquisition of Vin & Sprit AB in 2008 and could
bolster deal activity in the region after a 27 percent fall last
year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Fortum, which is just over 50 percent owned by the state,
was involved in Finland's biggest deal of the past decade,
according to Thomson Reuters data, when it spun off wholesale
petroleum unit Neste Oil to shareholders in 2005.
At 1520 GMT, Fortum shares were up 1.1 percent at 15.14
euros.