* State-controlled Fortum completes Nordic power grid sales
* Borealis, Swedish pension funds to buy Swedish grid
* Fortum says to invest in power generation
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, March 13 Finnish utility Fortum
has agreed to sell its Swedish electricity
distribution business to a consortium including Canada's
Borealis for about 6.6 billion euros ($6.9 billion), completing
its exit from Nordic power grid assets.
The deal is the latest in a series of regulated grid sales
by European energy firms seeking to cut debt and focus on
potentially more profitable power generation.
It follows Fortum's sales of its smaller Finnish and
Norwegian distribution businesses, from which the
state-controlled company raised 2.9 billion euros.
The consortium buying the Swedish grid includes Borealis --
the infrastructure investment arm of the OMERS pension fund --
as well as Swedish pension funds Forsta AP-Fonden, Tredje
AP-Fonden and Folksam. Infrastructure and pension funds are
attracted to regulated assets by their predictable returns.
Sources told Reuters last week the Borealis-led consortium
was lining up a final bid for the asset.
The deal values the network at around 16.6 times earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA),
the same as for Fortum's Finnish grid sale in 2013.
"It's a good price, I had expected something around 6
billion euros," said Inderes analyst Antti Viljakainen.
Fortum said it expected to book a sales gain of about 4.4
billion euros, or around 5 euros per share.
The utility also updated its long-term targets, but kept its
target for return on capital employed at 12 percent and added it
had a somewhat higher risk profile after the deal, which would
"require a stronger balance sheet in order to maintain financial
flexibility."
That prompted its shares to retreat from an early 4-year
high to close down 2.4 percent.
ACQUISITIONS, DIVIDENDS
Fortum did not give details on its plans for the proceeds,
but said it would focus on power generation as well as combined
heat and power production. The company has previously said it
was looking beyond the Nordics and Russia.
"I believe they will announce several power production
investments in the coming years," Inderes' Viljakainen said.
A source close to the matter told Reuters last month that
Fortum was interested in a majority stake in Slovak power
producer Slovenske Elektrarne.
Pohjola Markets analyst Henri Parkkinen said strategy
reviews at firms such as Germany's E.ON could create
opportunities for deals in the Nordic region.
He said Fortum could also in future pay out more special
dividends. Last month, it announced an unexpected special
dividend. Some analysts said that was encouraged by the Finnish
government, which owns 50.8 percent of the company and is
contending with a weak economy and stretched finances.
The Swedish grid had EBITDA of 365 million euros on sales of
634 million last year. It employs about 380 people and
distributes electricity to 903,000 customers.
($1 = 0.9518 euros)
