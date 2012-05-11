(Adds background on hydropower capacity of France, Fortum)

HELSINKI May 11 Finnish utility Fortum will bid for a significant stake in French hydropower projects in a tender due to start later this year.

"We are prepared to win even the biggest unit available. That is around 2,100 megawatts," Matti Ruotsala, head of Fortum's key power unit told Reuters on Friday.

"France's hydropower capacity will have a role in Europe's power markets in the future."

France is set to offer rights to operate 5,300 megawatts of hydropower capacity for the next 40-50 years, in a tendering process estimated to take around three years. Major utilities in Europe and from outside the region have shown interest.

Fortum owns and operates 240 hydropower plants with a total capacity of 4,600 megawatts in Finland and Sweden.

State-controlled French power group EDF currently controls 80 percent of France's hydropower capacity. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)