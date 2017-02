HELSINKI Oct 20 Finnish utility Fortum reported on Thursday a slight fall in third-quarter profit, and said electricity demand improved slightly in Nordics and Russia.

July-September comparable operating profit was 297 million euros ($410 million), down 2 percent year-on-year, and compared with an average forecast of 305 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll that ranged from 261 million to 330 million.

Fortum also said it had raised hedging for 2012 electricity volumes to 55 percent at 47 euros per megawatt hours. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)