* Q3 comparable EBIT 297 mln euros, vs 305 mln in poll

* Says uncertainty, high water reservoirs could dent prices

* Hedged 55 pct of 2012 volumes at 47 euros/MWh

* Shares down 2.2 percent (Adds share reaction, analyst quotes, detail)

By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, Oct 20

Finnish utility Fortum reported a small drop in third-quarter profit and said uncertainty caused by the euro zone debt crisis and higher water reservoirs in the Nordics could dent electricity prices further.

July-September comparable operating profit fell 2 percent to 297 million euros ($410 million), compared with a forecast for 305 million in a Reuters poll of analysts whose estimates ranged from 261 million to 330 million euros.

Fortum shares were down 2.2 percent at 17.39 euros by 0742 GMT, while STOXX Europe 600 utilities index was 1.4 percent lower.

"EBIT and EPS clearly missed the market consensus, which is causing the stock to fall," said Nordea analyst Pasi Vaisanen.

Chief executive Tapio Kuula said electricity demand improved slightly in Nordic countries and Russia in the third quarter.

Its key power unit posted flat third-quarter comparable operating profit of 268 million euros, which was at the high end of forecasts in the poll.

But Nordic power prices fell year on year, thanks to a rise in reservoir levels, which increases the supply of cheaper hydro electricity. Fortum said its Nordic power price was 44.3 euros per megawatt hour, versus 46.9 euros in the same period in 2010.

It added it had raised hedging for 2012 electricity volumes to 55 percent at 47 euros per megawatt hour. For 2013, 25 percent of volumes are hedged for 46 euros per megawatt hour.

Vaisanen said the one euro hike for next year's volumes was positive, considering weakish Nordpool spot prices. ($1 = 0.725 euro) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)