HELSINKI Aug 30 Finnish utility Fortum said its Loviisa 2 nuclear reactor had been restarted on Thursday after it was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a glitch in its turbines.

Fortum said it was investigating reasons for the glitch, which was triggered by maintenance work on the Loviisa 1 reactor.

The incident did not hurt personnel nor damage the environment or power plant, it said. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)