UPDATE 1-CERAWEEK-Foreign buyers eye U.S. pipeline investments in hunt for steady yields
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Dec 12 State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum said it has agreed to sell its power grid in Finland to Suomi Power Networks consortium, led by the First State and Borealis, for 2.55 billion euros ($3.52 billion).
Fortum launched the sale of the grid in September, and Reuters on Wednesday reported that the company was in exclusive talks with the consortium. ($1 = 0.7251 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.