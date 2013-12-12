HELSINKI Dec 12 State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum said it has agreed to sell its power grid in Finland to Suomi Power Networks consortium, led by the First State and Borealis, for 2.55 billion euros ($3.52 billion).

Fortum launched the sale of the grid in September, and Reuters on Wednesday reported that the company was in exclusive talks with the consortium. ($1 = 0.7251 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)