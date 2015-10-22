* Q3 comparable EBIT drops 46 pct y/y

* Comparable earnings 79 mln euro vs f'cast 87 mln

* Russia profit targets pushed back

* Insists talks with Gazprom continue

* Shares fall 3 pct (Adds comments and background on TGC-1 and Fennovoima, writes through)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Oct 22 State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday and pushed back its profit target in Russia, one of its key markets, due to weak electricity demand in the recession-hit country.

Heavy rains in the Nordic region led to greater hydropower production and lower prices, while in Russia, prices were pressured by the recession, the company said.

Fortum, which has invested billions of euros in Russia in recent years, pushed back its operating profit target for the country, of 18.2 billion roubles, by two to three years. It had earlier targeted that level from 2015.

The group's third-quarter comparable operating profit fell 46 percent from a year ago to 79 million euros ($90 million), missing an average forecast of 87 million in a Reuters poll.

Its shares were down 3.2 percent at 13.83 euros by 1239 GMT, not far from a more than three-year low of 12.96 euros seen earlier this month.

Political risks have dogged Fortum following its decision to take part in the Fennovoima nuclear consortium, partly owned by Russia's Rosatom.

Fortum's decision to take a 6.6 percent stake was vital to reach a 60 percent threshold of domestic or EU-ownership, set by the government to mitigate concerns about Moscow's influence on the country's energy sector.

Fortum had initially said it was not interested in the project, which had long struggled to find investors. But last year it proposed that it could take a stake if it would in turn get a majority of a new Russian hydro power company, planned to be spun off from Russia's TGC-1, majority-owned by Gazprom.

That didn't happen, but Fortum still invested in Fennovoima, a day before the project's final approval deadline. It denied political pressure to do so.

"It was our own consideration and decision," Chief Financial Officer Timo Karttinen said, when asked about the role of the Finnish government, which owns 51 percent of the company. "Fennovoima's project schedule required a decision so we decided to participate. Nuclear energy is part of our strategy."

A Gazprom executive said earlier this month it was no longer in talks with Fortum over TGC-1, but Fortum said on Thursday it was still in discussions and a break in the talks had been due to its appointment of a new chief executive.

"There was a natural intermission due to the CEO change. We have agreed that the talks will continue.... But we can't estimate any schedule for a solution, or if there will be a solution at all," said Pekka Lundmark, CEO since September. ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)