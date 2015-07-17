* Second quarter operating profit falls 32 pct

* Shares drop 6.8 pct

* Russian hydro, nuclear deals remain undecided (Adds CEO comments on Russian deals)

By Anna Ercanbrack

HELSINKI, July 17 Finnish utility Fortum reported quarterly profits well below market expectations on Friday after unusually heavy rains in the Nordic region led to greater hydropower production and lower prices.

The state-controlled company said its second-quarter comparable operating profit fell 32 percent from a year ago to 143 million euros ($156 million), well below the average forecast of 187 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Shares in the company fell 6.8 percent by 1202 GMT.

Fortum said electricity prices in Nordic countries were hit during the first half of the year because of the high hydropower production. Operating profit at Fortum's Power & Technology division fell to 117 million euros in the second quarter from 151 million euros a year ago.

Antti Viljakainen, equity research analyst at Inderes, said Fortum's heat generation business and Russian operations exceeded expectations.

The company said it was still seeking an agreement with Gazprom and Rosatom over a complicated deal where Fortum would get assets from Russian hydro and thermal power company TGC-1 and in turn invest in the Finnish-Russian nuclear power plant project Fennovoima.

Fortum's investment in Fennovoima would secure that project as it is yet to meet Finland's requirement for majority European Union control to mitigate concerns about Moscow's influence on the country's energy sector.

"The continuation of the negotiations depends on whether we can come to a commercial conclusion that satisfies everybody," interim CEO Timo Karttinen said.

"We are interested in TGC-1 as part of a package that includes Fennovoima. The TGC-1 assets provide a lot of good hydro power capacity... It would be a good addition to our business in Russia."

($1 = 0.9189 euros)