* Q4 core EBIT 243 mln euros vs 279 mln in Reuters poll
* Proposed 1.10 euros dividend vs 1.29 euros in poll
* Eyes M&A, plans cost cuts
* Shares drop 10 pct
(Adds share reaction, analyst comment, background)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Feb 3 Finland's Fortum
plans acquisitions and cost cuts after the state-controlled
utility reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on
Wednesday that sent its shares as much as 10 percent lower.
Fortum also disappointed with a proposed annual dividend of
1.10 euros per share, short of the 1.29 euros expected by
analysts polled by Reuters, and with a cut in its long-term
target for return on capital employed to at least 10 percent
from 12 percent.
The utility, which recently completed divestment of 9.3
billion euros' worth of Nordic power grids, said its earnings
were hurt by low Nordic power prices and write-downs.
Adjusted operating profit fell 34 percent to 243 million
euros ($265 million), missing a market consensus of 279 million.
In response it announced plans to cut fixed costs by 100
million euros by the end of 2017.
Fortum shares fell on the news and were trading down 8.7
percent at 12.64 euros by 0857 GMT.
"The bright spot is the cost-cutting plan, the rest is
mainly negative, including lower ambitions for return on capital
employed. The results are weak, and dividends were lower than
expected," said analyst Karri Rinta at Handelsbanken Securities.
Fortum said it was seeking mergers and acquisitions with the
help of its good cash position.
"The target is to strengthen our position in the current
home markets and wider Europe through consolidation," Chief
Executive Pekka Lundmark said.
He added that the utility is also looking for possibilities
in some areas in Asia, and is targeting a gigawatt-scale solar
and wind portfolio.
Reuters in December reported that Fortum was among the three
shortlisted bidders in an auction of German waste management
company EEW, a deal which could be worth more than 1.7 billion
euros.
($1 = 0.9162 euros)
(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by
Jason Neely)