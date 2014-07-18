UPDATE 7-U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
HELSINKI, July 18 Finnish utility Fortum on Friday reported a 12-percent decline in its second-quarter core operating profit due to low Nordic power prices.
State-controlled Fortum, which has an extensive investment programme in Russia, also said it was not likely to reach its annual operating profit target of 500 million euros ($676 million) from the country from 2015 onwards due to weak rouble.
"Fortum is keeping its rouble-denominated target intact, but mainly due to the translation effect, the euro-denominated result level will be volatile," CEO Tapio Kuula said in a statement.
Fortum's comparable operating profit in the second quarter was 255 million euros ($345 million), down from 289 million a year ago, but topping analysts' average expectation of 232 million euros. ($1 = 0.7395 Euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Sakari Suoninen)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Transcanada Corp's move to lower tolls for its Mainline pipe raises the competitiveness of Canadian natural gas for the near future, but access to Asian markets is the key to the long-term survival of the landlocked industry, industry insiders say.