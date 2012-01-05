COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
HELSINKI Jan 5 Top Finnish utility Fortum said heavy storms that damaged power grids in the Nordic region late last year would cost the company about 45 million euros ($58 million) in customer compensation and repairs.
The storm on Dec. 26 was the strongest in 30 years in Finland and at its worst left more than 190,000 customers without power, the company said.
Finnish politicians have said Fortum might need to invest more in its underground electricity network to improve reliability. ($1 = 0.7747 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.