HELSINKI Jan 5 Top Finnish utility Fortum said heavy storms that damaged power grids in the Nordic region late last year would cost the company about 45 million euros ($58 million) in customer compensation and repairs.

The storm on Dec. 26 was the strongest in 30 years in Finland and at its worst left more than 190,000 customers without power, the company said.

Finnish politicians have said Fortum might need to invest more in its underground electricity network to improve reliability. ($1 = 0.7747 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)