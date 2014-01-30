BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
HELSINKI Jan 30 Fortum Oyj : * Divests its 30 percent stake in Swedish power company Karlshamns Kraft. * Value of the deal is not disclosed. Fortum says the sale will have a minor impact on its Power Division's first quarter results (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing