UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
HELSINKI Aug 29 Utility Fortum said it was unclear when its Loviisa 2 nuclear reactor will be back online after it was shut down on Wednesday afternoon.
The reactor, located in southeastern Finnish coast town Loviisa, was shut at 3.23 p.m. (1223 GMT) after maintenance work at Loviisa 1 reactor caused both turbines at Loviisa 2 to trip. The utility is investigating the glitch.
"I cannot estimate yet when it will be back online," Peter Tuominen, senior manager at Fortum, told Reuters. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by James Jukwey)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.