BRIEF-Brian Grossman reports 5 pct passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
HELSINKI Jan 22 Fortum Oyj : * Fortum says the European Commission's proposal on EU climate policy is a step in the right direction. However, it also criticises "overlapping targets" and says the proposal is a compromise that doesn't give sufficient consideration to the impact of energy costs on the region's competitiveness. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
MADRID, March 16 Homebuilder Neinor Homes will price a planned March stock market flotation at 16.46 euros per share, it said on Thursday, valuing the company at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in Spain's first listing of a residential builder in more than ten years.
FRANKFURT, March 16 German generic drugmaker Stada, the subject of takeover approaches from two private equity consortiums, has postponed the structured bidding process to give rival bidders a chance to improve their offers.