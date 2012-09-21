UPDATE 7-Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January
HELSINKI, Sept 21 Fortum Oyj : * Divests its minority share in Swedish electricity supplier * Says agreed to sell its 18.7% ownership of Swedish electricity supplier dala
kraft ab to energy company jämtkraft ab * Says effect of the divestment on financial result very minor (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 13 Operators of the nation's tallest dam prepared on Monday to shore up a crumbling emergency spillway with bags of rock while bleeding off excess water from a rain-swollen lake to ease the threat of inundating the Northern California communities under evacuation orders downstream.