BRIEF-Infoworks says has closed $15 mln in a series B financing
* Infoworks - has closed $15 million in a series B financing Source text for Eikon:
HELSINKI Jan 2 Fortum Oyj : * Loviisa nuclear power plant produced 8.04 terawatt hours of electricity in 2013. * Estimates renewal of turbines and reheaters to increase production
capacity by 29 MW (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.
BRUSSELS, March 14 Shareholders in listed European Union companies will have a greater say in setting executive pay under new rules adopted by EU lawmakers on Tuesday.